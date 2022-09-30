Search

30 Sept 2022

I have to be me – Graham Potter rules out becoming ‘sexy’ manager at Chelsea

I have to be me – Graham Potter rules out becoming ‘sexy’ manager at Chelsea

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 11:30 PM

Graham Potter has laughed off the idea of turning into a “sexy” manager now he has traded Brighton for big-spending Chelsea.

Potter has always rejected football’s flashy trends and fashions in favour of mixing humility and hard work with a sprinkling of self-deprecation.

The Solihull-born coach still drives the same car he collected on moving from Swansea to Brighton three years ago.

Not for Potter the trappings of Chelsea’s King’s Road or the leafy Surrey suburbs of the Blues’ Cobham training ground then.

But the 47-year-old insisted his low-key nature must not be mistaken for any lack of belief: Potter remains wholly confident in his ability to succeed in west London.

Asked if stepping up to a big club like Chelsea would see him reviewing his previous admission he would never be a “sexy” coach and change his persona, Potter replied: “I sincerely hope not, would be my instinctive answer.

“I very rarely feel sexy!

“If you ever have any success or you’re trying to do anything, you have to be true to yourself, I think.

“And I’m not saying that I’m right or wrong or anything like that, I have to be me.

“And part of being me is a little bit of self-deprecation.

“I’m intelligent enough to know that I started off below the bottom tier, and after a process of trial and error and a lot of hard work, luck and help from other people I’ve got to this point.

“And that’s a fantastic achievement and something I’m really proud of.

“But at the same time I’m a human being, certainly not perfect and don’t think I’ve cracked anything or have all the answers.”

Potter joked in his first media duties as Chelsea manager that he had started his career below football’s bottom tier, in charting his rise from Swedish side Ostersund to the Premier League.

The highly-rated coach, who takes Chelsea to Crystal Palace this weekend, has no desire for football’s plushest trappings, instead choosing to focus on the central challenge of chasing success with the Blues.

“We haven’t moved, our lifestyle hasn’t changed,” said Potter of himself and his family.

“We’re not in an open-top car driving round Brighton and Hove, or Surrey or Cobham or anything.

“There’s no Lamborghini on order, I’m still driving the same car that I picked up in England when I returned from Swansea.

“So my life hasn’t changed at all if I’m honest.

“Brighton does have a lovely training ground, and in some ways equal if not better in terms of the facilities.

“But what we have here is a history, and recognition, photos of people winning major trophies.

“And that’s the main thing. That’s where the expectation, or the pressure, the difference is.

“It’s not about facilities, it’s about people and understanding the difference in the context of this football club.

“Managers, top players, legends, trophies; that’s the difference.

“But at the same time I’m intelligent enough to know, I think, and aware enough of my own personality that I’ve got the capability to achieve here.

“And I think if other people have done it then it’s possible for me to do it.

“And I think that’s quite a good way to think about the challenge.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media