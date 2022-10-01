Search

01 Oct 2022

Pep Guardiola wants players to feel pressure from City fans in Manchester derby

Pep Guardiola wants players to feel pressure from City fans in Manchester derby

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 10:00 AM

Pep Guardiola recognises this weekend’s derby against Manchester United is more than just a game for City fans.

Champions City host arch-rivals United in a headline Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

City manager Guardiola feels his side will need to respond to the energy in the stands.

He said: “In these kind of games you don’t have to make extra emotion because it is what it is. The stadium will be full and they will support us.

“It is important we feel the pressure of them, and the opponents, and demand the best of ourselves. We need it. Otherwise, against these opponents, it is difficult to win.

“Always I want that they (the fans) are active. They come to enjoy it and be passionate. It is not just a football game.”

City have finished above United in each of the six seasons since Guardiola arrived in Manchester, but the derby record in that period is more evenly balanced.

In their 16 meetings in all competitions, City have won eight times to United’s six, with two draws.

With United now starting to gather pace after a difficult start to the season under new manager Erik ten Hag, Guardiola is anticipating another tough encounter.

He said: “Always, from our opponents, I expect the best – the quality they have, there is no doubts about that.

“They come with very good results against tough sides – winning at Southampton is not easy, but especially Liverpool and Arsenal at home. (There is) good momentum for them.

“We have to do a perfect game. They punish you for nothing. They have quality in short spaces, up front they have mobility and speed, with physicality and quality in the middle, central defenders so aggressive, and good pace outside.

“It’s Manchester United. They’ve always been like that. At Old Trafford we have been better than at the Etihad in the last years but, at the same time, I’m looking forward to it and we are prepared to face them.”

City are without John Stones after he suffered a hamstring injury on England duty, but fellow centre-back Aymeric Laporte is nearing a return.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media