Kirby times Rohaan’s Bengough run to perfection

Adam Kirby was at his brilliant best as he delivered Rohaan with a superbly-timed run to take the John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes.

The David Evans-trained four-year-old has been a standing dish at Ascot, winning a Group Three and two Wokinghams from his four previous starts over this course and six-furlong distance.

He also had his optimum conditions with some cut in the ground and cosily justified 3-1 favouritism in the Group Three event.

A close fourth under waiting tactics in the Group One Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville in August, he was back on his game this time, with Kirby striking for home a little sooner than he perhaps would have wanted.

However, he stayed on nicely to fend off the persistent challenge of Ayr Gold Cup winner Summerghand (20-1), who did well to get within a length and a half of the winner in easy ground that would not have suited him ideally. Commanche Falls stuck to the task a short-head further back in third.

Kirby said: “I’m delighted with the horse. I’m really chuffed for his trainer, Dave, who is a top man. This horse is like a child to him – he rides him out himself every day. He is gutted he couldn’t make it today, as he has had to do other things.

He loves it at @Ascot! 😍 Rohaan powers to the John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes 🥇 That's his FOURTH win at the track! #ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/JBQfra70kw — ITV Racing (@itvracing) October 1, 2022

“He loves it here and likes cut in the ground. It is nice to get the ride on him and good to win on him.

“He is only tricky in that he is a hold-up horse. There is nothing tricky about him – he is very genuine.

“It means a lot to us and David is more or less my father-in-law, so it is a special day.”