Search

01 Oct 2022

Dino Maamria praises Burton’s character after hitting back to beat Forest Green

Dino Maamria praises Burton’s character after hitting back to beat Forest Green

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 7:35 PM

Dino Maamria praised his Burton players as his side came from behind to secure a stunning 3-2 win over Forest Green thanks to Victor Adeboyejo’s first senior hat-trick.

“It shows character,” he said calmly after a tumultuous end to the game. “It shows belief and confidence in what we are doing. We were brave having gone down to 10 men. We went 3-4-2 and went aggressive and it worked.”

Albion overcame a rocky second half with Tom Hamer seeing red for tugging Josh March to the ground and Connor Wickham converting from the spot to put Rovers 2-1 up before Adeboyejo struck twice in the closing stages to complete a treble, the winner a stunning 20-yard dipping finish into the top corner.

Maamria added: “That is what we are trying to build the team around, being brave and on the front foot all of the time and we got what we deserved in the end today.

“I thought compared to the last three or four performances we were below par in the first half. We didn’t play with the same energy and we were slow. We scored and everyone thinks we are going to go and score three or four. We lacked that killer instinct early on and we should have scored more. We missed some easy chances and should have been more clinical.”

Adeboyejo had never even scored a brace before the game but understandably came in for praise from Maamria for his contribution.

“Victor was outstanding. He has been for the last two or three games. I knew when we put Muzzy (Carayol) and Sam (Winnall) on we had goals in the team but Victor was outstanding.”

A downcast Ian Burchnall felt hugely frustrated after Forest Green’s third straight league defeat kept them firmly in the bottom four of Sky Bet League One.

“It is a disaster,” he said bluntly. “We have the game won with 20 minutes to go. But I can see right from the off we are low on self-confidence and it’s a big challenge. We panic when we go ahead and that cost us.”

Rovers were behind early on but found themselves in front against 10 men only to struggle to see the game out, adding to Burchnall’s ire.

“It is hugely disappointing to concede after six minutes but we fought our way back in well and started the second half really well. We got a deserved penalty and they are down to 10 men and then we panic when we get ahead.”

Sections of the away support vented their frustrations towards the end which did not go unnoticed.

“It’s all my responsibility,” Burchnall said. “I am the manager so that is how it is. I understand the fans’ discontent but we are having a tough period.

“Last year we were used to winning a lot of games. This is a different animal now and we are struggling a bit and we need to stick together.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

To continue reading this article, please subscribe.

Subscribing will allow you access to our premium content and archived articles as well as supporting local journalism!

Subscribe

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media