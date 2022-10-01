Weeks don’t come any better – Ryan Porteous delight at Scotland and Hibs success

Ryan Porteous admitted that “weeks don’t come better than that” after setting Hibernian on their way to victory at Ross County having also made his Scotland debut on Tuesday.

The Hibs defender was an impressive figure against Ukraine in Krakow where he helped the Scots to Nations League promotion, a second seeding in the 2024 European Championship qualifying draw with a play-off spot as back-up.

The 23-year-old turned in another fine performance against the Staggies in the cinch Premiership and broke the deadlock from close range at the start of the second half before Martin Boyle added a second to seal 2-0 win for Lee Johnson’s side.

Asked if it was the best week of his career, Porteous said: “It is definitely up there.

“Weeks don’t come better than that.

“It was good to go away with Scotland, do well for your country and the country going where we wanted to go.

“The gaffer was quite hard on me when I came back and said it was back to reality now, it is Dingwall, get your mind focused on that.

“It is a tough place to come. I have not won a lot up here and the team have struggled.

“I thought it was a fantastic performance from front to back.”

The first goal came when County failed to deal with Joe Newell’s long throw-in and Porteous pounced to fire in with his left foot.

He said: “Me and Paul Hanlon went up to take matters into our own hands and make things happen, throw our weight about and give Ross County a taste of their own medicine when it comes to long throws.

“I don’t score many, especially with my left foot, so I will take them every day.”

Porteous’ contract is up at the end of the season with speculation surrounding his future.

Hibs assistant manager Jamie McAllister said: “I know the gaffer and the club have been speaking to him, trying to get him tied down. He’s a big player for us.

“It is important we keep our best players.

“He waited a long time for his Scotland debut and I thought he was excellent the other night. Today he just carried it on.

“He is obviously confident, doing well away with the national team. He’s a top player and it was good to see him get on the scoresheet as well.”

County manager Malky Mackay was left rueing the chance Owura Edwards passed up in the first half when he hit Hibs keeper David Marshall with a shot.

He said: “I thought Owura Edwards on the left caused them some real problems.

“But when we have those golden chances we have to take them.

“I’m not criticising Owura because he was one of the guys that shone for us today.

“I’ll put it down to a David Marshall save – but it is a miss – he doesn’t connect right.

“He really showed bravery today to get on the ball and he really put the right-hand side of their team on the back foot in the first half.

“We’ve got to score when we get our chances.”