Search

02 Oct 2022

Jim Goodwin likes the threat posed by goal-happy Aberdeen

Jim Goodwin likes the threat posed by goal-happy Aberdeen

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Oct 2022 6:39 PM

Jim Goodwin was full of praise for his attacking options after his Aberdeen side made it 15 goals in four home cinch Premiership matches, with a 4-1 win over Kilmarnock.

Vicente Besuijen opened the scoring for the Dons before Bojan Miovski took his all-competitions tally to eight for the season, his goals coming either side of Ash Taylor’s header for the visitors.

Dons captain Anthony Stewart netted his first goal for the club in the second half as Goodwin’s men moved back into the top six.

Goodwin said: “I built the squad in a way that gives me great attacking options. I have got one or two utility players who can play two or three different positions.

“Some people might look at the squad and think we’re light of a centre-half or possibly a right-back, but I deliberately used the budget in that way.

“You can see today, we bring on Duk (Luis Lopes) for Miovski, so there’s real quality there. We bring on (Christian) Ramirez for Besuijen, so the changes up top aren’t weakening the team.

“This league is going to be competitive from top to bottom and there will be shocks along the way, and if guys get tired or we need to freshen things up we can.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes committed his future to the club on a contract until 2026 through the week, and he is looking forward to a return to home comforts in the coming week as Killie look to climb the table.

“We’ve had some tough away fixtures at Ibrox, Easter Road, and here,” he commented. “It’ll be great to get back home on Wednesday – we’ve got two home games now and I think we need a home game.

“We need to get going again and I hope we can be a better version of ourselves.

“We’ve two or three players we could do with coming back into the team, and there are opportunities there for some who haven’t had opportunities to make a claim.

“Behind it all we’ve got to make sure that come Wednesday night we come off the pitch having shown more personality, been more difficult to play against and hopefully with three points.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media