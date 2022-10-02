Jim Goodwin likes the threat posed by goal-happy Aberdeen

Jim Goodwin was full of praise for his attacking options after his Aberdeen side made it 15 goals in four home cinch Premiership matches, with a 4-1 win over Kilmarnock.

Vicente Besuijen opened the scoring for the Dons before Bojan Miovski took his all-competitions tally to eight for the season, his goals coming either side of Ash Taylor’s header for the visitors.

Dons captain Anthony Stewart netted his first goal for the club in the second half as Goodwin’s men moved back into the top six.

Goodwin said: “I built the squad in a way that gives me great attacking options. I have got one or two utility players who can play two or three different positions.

“Some people might look at the squad and think we’re light of a centre-half or possibly a right-back, but I deliberately used the budget in that way.

“You can see today, we bring on Duk (Luis Lopes) for Miovski, so there’s real quality there. We bring on (Christian) Ramirez for Besuijen, so the changes up top aren’t weakening the team.

“This league is going to be competitive from top to bottom and there will be shocks along the way, and if guys get tired or we need to freshen things up we can.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes committed his future to the club on a contract until 2026 through the week, and he is looking forward to a return to home comforts in the coming week as Killie look to climb the table.

“We’ve had some tough away fixtures at Ibrox, Easter Road, and here,” he commented. “It’ll be great to get back home on Wednesday – we’ve got two home games now and I think we need a home game.

“We need to get going again and I hope we can be a better version of ourselves.

“We’ve two or three players we could do with coming back into the team, and there are opportunities there for some who haven’t had opportunities to make a claim.

“Behind it all we’ve got to make sure that come Wednesday night we come off the pitch having shown more personality, been more difficult to play against and hopefully with three points.”