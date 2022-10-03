Search

03 Oct 2022

Fonteyn success no surprise to Ryan

Fonteyn success no surprise to Ryan

03 Oct 2022 2:46 PM

Fonteyn produced the performance trainer Kevin Ryan always thought she was capable of when holding off Laurel in the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

A Listed winner at York earlier in the season when getting the better of Grande Dame, she then went on to finish fourth to Nashwa when upped to 10 furlongs for the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Although beaten just over three lengths on that occasion, the daughter of Farhh dropped back to a mile for the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown for her next start where she could only finish fourth.

Sent off 16-1 for Group One duty on the Rowley Mile, she made light of those odds to take control of the contest inside the final furlong.

It was Ryan’s first Group One success of the year and a first top-table UK victory for jockey Neil Callen since Astaire landed the Middle Park Stakes for the same trainer in 2013.

“You saw what she did. She’s a very good filly and we have always thought an awful lot of her,” said Ryan.

“We have always thought there was a race of that calibre in her so we’re delighted with her.

“It’s great for everyone, great for the yard, for all the staff, Neil (Callan) and especially for the owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid.”

