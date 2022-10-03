Reading captain Andy Yiadom faces a spell on the sidelines

Reading are likely to be without captain Andy Yiadom for their clash with fellow Sky Bet Championship high-flyers Norwich on Tuesday.

The defender was forced off with a calf injury in Saturday’s win over Huddersfield, leaving manager Paul Ince fearing a spell on the sidelines.

Ovie Ejaria made his return to the squad after two months out with a hamstring injury as an unused substitute and could be involved again, while Andy Carroll will be hoping for another start.

Shane Long (virus), Baba Rahman, Scott Dann, Femi Azeez (all hamstring), Naby Sarr (calf) and Liam Moore (knee) remain sidelined.

Norwich could name an unchanged side following the weekend victory over Blackpool.

There is ongoing frustration over Isaac Hayden’s inability to make his debut on loan from Newcastle because of knee problems but he is not too far away.

Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle), Sam McCallum, Jacob Sorensen (both foot), Adam Idah (knee) and Jonathan Rowe (shin) are all long-term absentees.

The Canaries could go top of the table with victory.