Alfie May set to miss out when Cheltenham take on Bolton

Cheltenham are set to be without striker Alfie May for their Sky Bet League One clash with Bolton.

May was carried off on a stretcher with an ankle injury after scoring in his side’s win over Shrewsbury on Saturday and the club are awaiting the results of a scan.

Charlie Raglan faces a further spell on the sidelines after sustaining a calf injury in the build-up to the clash with the Shrews.

Dan Adshead (ankle), James Olayinka, and Zac Guinan (knee) are all set to remain sidelined for Wade Elliott’s men.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson could earn a place in the Bolton starting line-up after coming off the bench to score against Lincoln on Saturday.

Otherwise Trotters boss Ian Evatt will be keen to keep changes to a minimum after watching his side claim their fourth straight win.

Kyle Dempsey and Dapo Afolayan both came off the bench against the Red Imps and will hope to feature once again.

Lloyd Isgrove is nearing a first-team return after 10 months out and could come into the matchday squad to face the Robins.