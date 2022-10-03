Steve Evans set to make changes to Stevenage team to take on Sutton

Stevenage boss Steve Evans is set to reshuffle his side for their Sky Bet League Two meeting with Sutton United.

Evans’ men maintained their strong start to the season with victory at Crawley on Saturday but missed a number of chances in front of goal.

Luke Norris and Jake Reeves are among those pushing for a place in the starting line-up after coming off the bench against the Red Devils.

Evans has an almost fully-fit squad to select from, with the exception of Elliott List who is ruled out with a foot injury.

Sutton will still be without suspended striker Donovan Wilson following his recent sending-off against Salford.

Boss Matt Gray could make changes after indicating frustration with his side’s performance in Saturday’s defeat to Gillingham.

Kwame Thomas and Charley Kendall are among those pushing to earn a place in the visitors’ starting line-up.

Injured trio Ben Goodliffe, Sam Hart and Tope Fadahunsi are not expected to be in contention.