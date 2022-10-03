Search

04 Oct 2022

Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain announces he will retire at end of MLS season

Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain announces he will retire at end of MLS season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 11:22 PM

Former Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain has announced he will retire at the end of Inter Miami’s 2022 Major League Soccer campaign.

The 34-year-old played for River Plate, Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus during his illustrious career, in addition to loan spells at AC Milan and Chelsea.

He scored 31 goals in 75 appearances for his country and helped them reach the 2014 World Cup final.

Higuain hopes to help Phil Neville’s side reach the MLS play-offs before hanging up his boots.

“The day has come to say goodbye to football,” he said in a statement.

“My biggest motivation is to help my team-mates, it would be the most beautiful gift I could have as a player to retire champion with them.”

Higuain’s final international appearance came at the 2018 World Cup.

He won the LaLiga title three times with Real Madrid before lifting three Serie A titles with Juventus.

His short stint with Chelsea in 2019 included five Premier League goals in 14 appearances, in addition to Europa League glory.

This season, Higuain has scored 14 times for Inter Miami, who face Orlando and Montreal in their final two games of the regular MLS campaign.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media