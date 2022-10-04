Search

04 Oct 2022

England captain Leah Williamson doubtful for USA clash after picking up injury

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Oct 2022 11:10 AM

England captain Leah Williamson is a doubt for Friday’s friendly against the United States at Wembley after suffering an injury.

The Football Association said the Arsenal player had picked up the unspecified issue in training and was to undergo further assessment.

Fellow defender Lucy Parker, who had been called up for the first time, has returned to West Ham to continue her rehabilitation after being injured in Sunday’s League Cup match at London City Lionesses.

Lotte Wubben-Moy, another Arsenal defender, and Manchester United forward Nikita Parris have been added to the squad.

The news comes a day on from United striker Alessia Russo pulling out due to injury.

Friday’s Wembley clash between Sarina Wiegman’s European champions and World Cup holders the USA is a sell-out.

England will then play the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium next Tuesday as the build-up to next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand continues.

