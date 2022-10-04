Kyle Walker set to miss FC Copenhagen clash due to injury suffered in derby

Kyle Walker looks set to miss Manchester City’s Champions League clash with FC Copenhagen on Wednesday, manager Pep Guardiola has said.
The England right-back was forced off with a knock during City’s 6-3 thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday.
Midfielder Rodri missed the derby with a calf problem but will be assessed ahead of the Group G clash at the Etihad Stadium.
Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference: “We will train this afternoon and we will know exactly.
“Rodri feels better and I think Kyle is out but we will wait for the training session.”
Erling Haaland continues to command the headlines at City after maintaining his stunning start at the club with a hat-trick against United.
It was the prolific Norwegian’s third successive treble in home league matches and already he has netted 17 times for City in just 11 appearances in all competitions.
Guardiola said of the 22-year-old: “At his age no one can compete with him.
“The numbers speak for themselves and inside, in the locker room, and on the pitch we see things that are not in the stats that make us feel happy to have him here.”
Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD (inset) who will address a conference at the ATU campus in Letterkenny on Friday
The delegation with local officials outside the recently-restored façade of the early nineteenth-century Condon House on The Mall in Ballyshannon. Picture: Karen Skelly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.