Breeders’ Cup still in the melting pot for Nashwa

Nashwa, pipped on the line in Sunday’s Prix de l’Opera at ParisLongchamp, seems set to stay in training next season.

The Imad Al Sagar-owned daughter of Frankel, who was third in the Oaks before landing two top-class victories in the Prix de Diane and the Nassau Stakes, was sent off favourite for the 10-furlong l’Opera following a two-month break.

Despite the very soft ground, the John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old looked home and hosed when Hollie Doyle kicked clear, only for Place Du Carrousel and Mickael Barzalona to sweep by for a shock victory.

However, Teddy Grimthorpe, Al Sagar’s racing manager, felt she gave her running.

He said: “She ran a super race, really. She did everything right from a slightly wide draw and seemed to act on the going all right, although she appeared with very muddy feet afterwards. She just got run out of it in the last few yards.

“It was frustrating for everyone – especially when you think you had it in the bag as she went clear.

“It was a super race, really. She is the most genuine filly.”

Nashwa has run six times through her Classic campaign and may well be back next term. Connections have also not ruled out a trip to Keeneland for next month’s Breeders’ Cup.

“Whether she stays in training or not, that will be up to Imad, but there is no good reason why she wouldn’t,” added Grimthorpe.

“We are just seeing how she is. She got back from France on Monday night. Obviously there is the Breeders’ Cup option if everything was right, but we haven’t quite got to that yet.

“She had a good break between the Nassau and Sunday, so it will be entirely on her well being.

“If she comes out of it bouncing and is sending us all the right signals, it will be a good discussion to have with John and Imad.

“We will make that decision as late as possible. There is no time limit. We will see how she is in the next week or so and see where we are.”