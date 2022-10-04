England hooker Jamie George ruled out of autumn internationals with foot injury

England have lost Jamie George for their entire autumn programme after the Saracens hooker sustained a foot injury against Leicester on Saturday.
George failed to appear for the second half of the repeat of last season’s Gallagher Premiership final and departed StoneX Stadium with his left foot in a boot.
Saracens have revealed the extent of the damage by ruling the British and Irish Lion out of next month’s Tests against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.
“It is expected that he will be out for around 10 weeks, returning in early December,” a statement read.
