Vincent Kompany could use the depth of his Burnley squad in Stoke clash

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany could use the depth of his squad as he looks for a third successive home win in Wednesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Stoke.

Defender Charlie Taylor returned from a hamstring problem for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Cardiff with midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson also getting the nod as Jordan Beyer and Manuel Benson made way.

Kompany has indicated he will need all his players during a month which includes eight league fixtures and could rotate after Saturday’s disappointing draw.

Scott Twine and Kevin Long are closing in on returns, but Darko Churlinov and long-term absentee Ashley Westwood are still out.

Stoke manager Alex Neil is expecting a major response from his team after Sunday’s 4-0 home drubbing by Watford.

Neil brought his players in for training on Monday in the aftermath of a dreadful afternoon and told them they would not have any days off this week as they attempt to improve upon a run of just one win in his five games to date at the helm.

Keeper Joe Bursik played at the weekend after withdrawing from the England Under-21s squad following a family bereavement, while Chelsea loanee Dujon Sterling was handed a debut and Harry Clarke returned from injury as a substitute.

However, Sam Clucas missed out once again with a hamstring problem and Neil has revealed he has “seven or eight” injuries ahead of the trip to Turf Moor, although was coy over their identities.