Search

04 Oct 2022

St Johnstone will not run a risk with David Wotherspoon at Kilmarnock

St Johnstone will not run a risk with David Wotherspoon at Kilmarnock

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon could make his long-awaited comeback at Kilmarnock after overcoming a minor setback – but the Canada international will only feature if circumstances dictate.

Wotherspoon is nearing a return from the cruciate ligament damage he sustained during the Betfred Cup semi-final against Celtic in November last year.

The former Hibernian player suffered an unrelated knock in a reserve game last week but has returned to training ahead of Wednesday’s cinch Premiership encounter at Rugby Park.

Wotherspoon could be on the bench but is unlikely to feature on the artificial surface.

Manager Callum Davidson said: “David is a difficult one because part of his rehab is to complete a 90-minute game before he comes back (into the first team), for his sharpness, fitness and confidence. We haven’t managed to do that yet but he has trained hard.

“He had to come off in the last game. He is there or thereabouts. We will only bring him on if we really, really need to. He will be in the squad but I’m not sure he will feature.”

The 32-year-old is eager to get back as soon as possible as he bids to force his way into Canada’s World Cup squad, having won 10 caps.

Davidson said: “David is such a key player, he was before the injury. He needs to get back to those levels again. He is working really hard to get there and obviously wants to get back into the Canada squad.

“This wee injury he got in the reserve game probably put him back a week or two but he is still pushing hard to be fully fit. David is an extremely hard worker and is desperate to get back.”

Davidson will not be overly influenced by Wotherspoon’s Qatar hopes when working out when to reintroduce him.

“It’s a difficult one because if the team keep winning it’s going to be difficult for him to get in the team,” he said. “But I know David well and his attitude is fantastic.

“I have got to make sure he is 100 per cent right. I do want David to get in the Canadian squad, 100 per cent, but at the same time I don’t want to push David back in too early when it could be detrimental to the rest of his career because he still has a long career left. It’s about trying to strike the right balance.”

Saints have taken seven points from their last three games ahead of their trip to Ayrshire and Davidson believes the upturn in form has been built from the back.

“People say scoring goals is the key but for me it’s being solid,” he said. “We have a really good platform just now, we are working well as a unit. It’s a new back five I have put in place this season and for me it’s the confidence we can go forward and attacking knowing that the back door is pretty solid.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media