04 Oct 2022

Middlesbrough’s caretaker coaching team face selection calls

04 Oct 2022 5:41 PM

Middlesbrough’s interim management team have decisions to make ahead of Wednesday night’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against in-form Birmingham.

Leo Percovich, Craig Liddle, Lee Cattermole and Mark Tinkler have been placed in temporary charge of the first team following Chris Wilder’s departure on Monday after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry, which saw the club slip into the bottom three.

Wing-back Isaiah Jones is suspended after collecting his fifth booking of the season at the weekend, when he, Paddy McNair, Ryan Giles and Riley McGree were used only as substitutes.

Chuba Akpom was also used from the bench after seven games out with a knee injury and will hope for further action, while defender Darragh Lenihan could return from an ankle problem.

Birmingham boss John Eustace has doubts over Krystian Bielik and Tahith Chong in the wake of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Sheffield United.

The pair both found themselves on the wrong end of rugged challenges at Bramall Lane and will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Marc Roberts, Nico Gordon, Przemyslaw Placheta and Gary Gardner will all miss the game, while former Boro defender George Friend has only just returned to training after injury.

Harlee Dean, who is yet to feature for the senior team this season, was due to play for the under-21s on Tuesday.

