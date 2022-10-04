Kevin van Veen hits hat-trick as Motherwell thump Ross County

Kevin van Veen scored a hat-trick as Motherwell ran riot in a 5-0 victory against hapless Ross County at Dingwall.

The Dutchman was ruthless in front of goal, with Callum Slattery and Joe Efford also finding the net for the visitors.

Ross County have now gone six games without a win, with only one victory to their name all campaign.

The Staggies made two changes to the team that was beaten 2–0 by Hibernian on Saturday.

Josh Sims was brought in on the right wing to replace William Akio, with Jordan Tillson back in defence to replace the dropped David Cancola.

Motherwell also made two changes to the team that lost 2–1 to Celtic. Slattery and Efford came in for Barry Maguire and Dean Cornelius who both dropped to the bench.

The visitors had the first chance of the game midway through the first half when Jack Baldwin brought down Van Veen on the edge of the box.

Sean Goss went for power but his shot crashed against the defensive wall in what summed up a quiet first quarter of the match.

Motherwell were awarded a penalty in the 25th minute when Ross Callachan was guilty of bringing down Efford and was booked.

Van Veen kept his composure to slot the penalty past goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw and into the back of the net.

Callachan looked to make amends for his foul and did well to run through the Motherwell defence, charging into the box to find Sims six yards from goal, but the midfielder saw his shot take a deflection and go inches past the left-hand post.

Van Veen should have doubled Motherwell’s advantage at the start of the second half when Connor Shields did well to hold off the Staggies defence and set up the Dutchman but he blasted wide from eight yards.

However, Motherwell went 2–0 up five minutes into the second half. Laidlaw blocked Efford’s shot but the rebound found its way to Slattery and he fired a powerful low drive into the back of the net.

The game was killed off a minute later when Efford’s cross into the box passed through a tired-looking Ross County defence to find Van Veen who scored from close range for his ninth of the season in all competitions.

Motherwell continued to pile on the misery as Efford made it four in the 59th minute. He connected with a cross from the left from Matthew Penney and drilled a thunderous drive into the back of the net from 18 yards.

Van Veen then secured his hat-trick two minutes from time when he burst into the box to connect with a cross from the left and fire home from close range to cap off an excellent night for the visitors.