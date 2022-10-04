Coventry left to rue missed chances in goalless draw at Bristol City

Coventry paid for some poor finishing as their Championship visit to Bristol City ended goalless.

Twice in the second half striker Viktor Gyokeres was clear on goal, only to see his first shot fly harmlessly wide and the second beaten away by Bristol goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

The Sky Blues created most of what few good chances there were in a disappointing game, particularly during a more open second half.

For Bristol City it was two more home points dropped following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by QPR, but they could have no complaints.

Former Robins midfielder Kasey Palmer had the first chance of a scrappy first half when his free kick from 25 yards curled just wide of the near post.

Seconds later Bristol City went close when Han-Noah Massengo let fly with a low drive from just outside the box, which flashed inches wide.

Opportunities were at a premium as the game developed into a crowded midfield battle, neither side able to turn their possession into clear openings.

The hosts created the one worthwhile chance on 31 minutes when Nahki Wells’ precise chip from the right found Antoine Semenyo, whose close range volley was beaten away by Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson.

A Semenyo cross from the left fizzed across goal with no one able to supply the finishing touch as Bristol City enjoyed the better of the attacking play.

But it was a rare moment of excitement as the teams cancelled each other out, Coventry looking well organised and getting plenty of men behind the ball.

Bristol City suffered a blow on 41 minutes when one of their three centre-backs, Kal Naismith limped off to be replaced by midfielder Joe Williams.

Manager Nigel Pearson switched to a 4-4-2 formation on what was proving a quiet night for his goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

That was anything but the case at the start of the second half when Coventry created several chances.

Gyokeres turned past Andy King to race clear, only to shoot well wide. Then Zak Vyner’s well-timed challenge thwarted Matty Godden six yards out.

A Godden header looked goalbound until Mark Sykes stretched to nod the ball up onto the crossbar before the danger was cleared.

Palmer had a low drive saved by Bentley on 53 minutes with home fans becoming increasingly anxious. Then Gyokeres broke through again only to be denied by Bentley.

Andreas Weimann headed wide from a Jay Dasilva cross as Bristol City recovered their composure.

Wells had an overhead kick tipped over by Wilson 10 minutes from time, but it was a rare accurate attempt on goal from Pearson’s out-of-sorts team.

Coventry almost won it in the closing stages when Godden’s low shot was blocked by Rob Atkinson.