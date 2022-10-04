Search

05 Oct 2022

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna felt his side were rewarded for their patience

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Oct 2022 12:09 AM

Kieran McKenna felt Ipswich got their “just rewards” for their patience in the 3-0 win against Cambridge.

The Town boss got his substitutions spot on, with Kyle Edwards and Tyreece John-Jules both scoring in a 14-minute spell to give the home side a deserved victory.

John-Jules struck with his first touch of the game in the 72nd minute when a cross was deflected over Dimitar Mitov for him to score, and Edwards’ cross went over the keeper and into the net three minutes later.

Edwards wrapped up the points in the 86th minute.

McKenna said: “It was a good night’s work. A difficult game as we thought it would be.

“They came to frustrate and defend in numbers. They are very well organised and a very athletic team, so it was a challenge.

“We needed to be very patient. You need to make sure your discipline is right at the other end and don’t give away too many cheap first and second balls.

“We kept the energy positive on the pitch and I thought we did all of those things very well and the energy in the stands was good and they stuck with it and we got our just rewards in the end, I think.

“The players who start the game have the responsibility to lead the team, especially attackers, and play with a really high intensity on and off the ball and when teams comes to defend in numbers there’s not always going to be lots of big chances and lots of spaces in the game.

“But if they play with that level of intensity and aggression it’s very hard to do that over 90 minutes.”

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner said he was “disappointed” to not come away with something from the game but added: “Let’s be honest, our season won’t be defined by nights like this.

“I think anyone who finishes above them in the league they’ve done well. They are a brilliant team.

“I thought we worked our socks off and it sounds silly to work so hard and lose 3-0.

“We were awkward and it was really difficult for them (Ipswich) to create chances and I thought we did that really well and then in the second half we ended up a bit deep and they got lots of numbers round the ball.

“As a consequence the ball can land anywhere and the goals are a bit unfortunate, but it was just a consequence of the pressure.

“In the end their quality showed and you have to hold your hands up and say that they are a very good team.”

