Alseyoob takes Group One challenge in Fillies’ Mile

Alseyoob will step up in grade for the bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket on Friday.

The Lope De Vega filly caught the eye when accounting for Aidan O’Brien’s Red Riding Hood in a fillies’ novice event at Ascot last time out, a second victory to add to her debut success in July.

Her latest assignment represents a steep upgrade, but trainer Ismail Mohammed is hopeful his runner can hold her own.

“It is a big jump, but I hope she will show what we think of her,” he said.

“This has been the plan and then maybe she will go to America.

“She is amazing, we’ve worked her a few times and she’s working very well.

“I know there are some good fillies in the race, but then there are only eight.

“She has a very good draw in stall two, we just hope that we don’t get too much rain.”

Commissioning heads the market for John and Thady Gosden, a lightly-raced youngster who is unbeaten in two starts, taking a July course novice in convincing style before landing the Rockfel Stakes on the Rowley Mile last month.

A step up to both Group One level and a one-mile trip now beckons for the daughter of Kingman, who has been declared alongside seven rivals.

Amongst them is Harry Dunlop’s Polly Pott, a Muhaarar filly who has won each of her last four outings – a winning streak that culminated in a Group Two victory in Doncaster’s May Hill Stakes.

Karl Burke has a pair of entrants in Novakai and Bright Diamond, the former finishing runner-up behind Polly Pott on Town Moor.

Richard Hughes’ runner, Sparkling Beauty, was also a Group Two runner-up when last seen, coming home two lengths behind the winner in the Prix du Calvados.

Charlie and Mark Johnston’s Ferrari Queen was fifth in the May Hill and a prior Listed runner-up, with the O’Brien-trained Library the sole Ballydoyle contender.