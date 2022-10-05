Search

05 Oct 2022

British Boxing Board of Control say Benn-Eubank Jr fight is ‘prohibited’

05 Oct 2022 4:05 PM

The British Boxing Board of Control have declared Conor Benn’s scheduled fight with Chris Eubank Jr on Saturday to be prohibited and “not in the interests of boxing”.

It comes after the bout was thrown into doubt earlier on Wednesday when it was confirmed Benn had returned an “adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug” only for promotors Matchroom to insist the contest remained on.

BBBofC have now insisted the fight, set to headline an event at O2 Arena on Saturday, should not go ahead.

Its statement read: “On the evening of 4th October 2022, the Board of the British Boxing Board of Control Limited resolved that the contest between Chris Eubank Jnr. and Conor Benn scheduled to take place on 8th October 2022 is prohibited as it is not in the interests of Boxing.

“That was communicated to the Boxers and Promoters involved on the morning of 5th October 2022.”

Benn and Eubank Jr had been set clash in a catchweight contest in what would be the third bout between the families, after their fathers fought twice in the early 1990s in one of British boxing’s greatest rivalries.

But the London bout was thrown into doubt following reports of Benn’s drug test which promotor Eddie Hearn confirmed in a statement.

Hearn said in a joint-statement alongside promotors Matchroom and Wasserman Boxing: “We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug. The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight.

“Mr Benn has since passed a doping control test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, the anti-doping authority to which the British Board of Boxing Control has delegated its doping control testing for the bout. Mr Benn has passed all doping control tests conducted by UKAD.

“Both fighters have taken medical and legal advice, are aware of all relevant information, and wish to proceed with the bout this Saturday.”

Fight week media commitments started on Wednesday with a live workout at a venue in central London getting under way just past 2pm.

Benn was due to enter the ring at 3.25pm with Eubank set to follow him 10 minutes later.

