Search

05 Oct 2022

Chuba Akpom strike gives managerless Middlesbrough victory against Birmingham

Chuba Akpom strike gives managerless Middlesbrough victory against Birmingham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Oct 2022 10:53 PM

Managerless Middlesbrough climbed out of the Championship’s relegation zone by beating Birmingham 1-0 in the first game since Chris Wilder’s departure.

With the search for Wilder’s replacement ongoing following his exit on Monday, striker Chuba Akpom powered in the winning goal in the 23rd minute to earn Boro victory for only the third time this season.

It was a victory that lifted Middlesbrough up to 18th in the Sky Bet Championship and above Birmingham, whose four match unbeaten run came to an end at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough’s players could not have asked for a better reception from the home crowd, with full support shown to interim boss Leo Percovich after he was asked to step up from his first team coaching role. He was assisted by academy staff Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and Lee Cattermole.

And after a slow start Middlesbrough’s influence grew once both teams survived potential red cards.

The first of those arrived when Birmingham’s Juninho Bacuna left Akpom needing treatment from a mistimed lunge. The second saw Paddy McNair clearly trip Scott Hogan as he threatened to go through on goal. Both offences received cautions.

Once Bacuna had curled the resulting free-kick inches wide for Birmingham, Middlesbrough turned up the heat a little and got their rewards midway through the opening half.

Ryan Giles’ corner hit the back of Birmingham defender Auston Trusty at the back post and the loose ball fell invitingly for Akpom to fire in his third of the season.

There were also efforts from Matt Crooks and McNair to worry the Blues, and yet Birmingham would have been level had Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zack Steffen not stopped Hogan’s effort after Anfernee Dijksteel’s poor back pass.

Birmingham started brightly after the restart too, with Tahith Chong charging deep into the Middlesbrough half before beating his marker and firing into the arms of Steffen.

Neither side really found any rhythm in the early second-half exchanges and the closest the home side came to adding to their lead was when league debutant Hayden Hackney curled over from distance.

Wilder had shown a reluctance to play academy graduates in his starting line-up but Hackney, from Redcar on Teesside, was one of the four changes Percovich made to the side that lost at Coventry.

Hogan lifted a side-footed first time effort over as Birmingham continued to look to level, but Middlesbrough did enough to thwart the majority of advances.

When Hackney did concede a free-kick for a foul on Chong on the hour, Emmanuel Longelo’s curling effort from 25 yards looked like it was flying into the top corner when Steffen turned it over.

Birmingham kept probing, particularly through the lively Chong, while Middlesbrough made changes in a bid to alter the flow of the game.

Soon after those Rodrigo Muniz headed against the crossbar for Middlesbrough, while substitute Marcus Forss had the rebound in the net but from an offside position.

Middlesbrough never looked like conceding after that.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media