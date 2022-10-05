Ben Cabango’s late header after ref tech issue ruins Slaven Bilic’s home welcome

Slaven Bilic’s first home game as Watford manager ended in defeat as Ben Cabango’s stoppage-time header earned Swansea a 2-1 victory in the Sky Bet Championship.

The defender headed home Ryan Manning’s free-kick eight minutes into a total of 20 added on after the officials’ communication equipment failed, leading to the players having to leave the pitch.

Ismaila Sarr fired Watford ahead but Olivier Ntcham levelled after half-time to lay the foundations for the delayed celebrations.

Bilic, the former West Ham and West Brom manager, had enjoyed a 4-0 victory at Stoke on Sunday in his first game as Rob Edwards’ successor.

Swansea made the livelier start but Ntcham, restored to the side after a goal from the bench in Saturday’s 3-2 win at West Brom, sliced wide after his free-kick had bounced off the wall.

Ntcham was then felled by a clearance straight into his face, with play stopped for several minutes so he could get treatment.

Watford found it impossible to string meaningful passes together in the opening exchanges, surrendering possession under the lightest of pressure.

Finally Keinan Davis, the on-loan Aston Villa striker, gave the home fans something to shout about by finding space on the left of the box, but Swansea goalkeeper Steven Benda was able to parry his low drive.

The improvement was instant for Bilic’s side as Sarr slotted them into a 34th-minute lead. Davis fed Ken Sema on the left of the box and his touch bamboozled Kyle Naughton. Sema’s ball across the box was despatched cleanly by Sarr ahead of his marker for a 28th goal in his 100th game for Watford.

Swansea thought they had equalised three minutes before the break when Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann spilled Matt Grimes’ free-kick but Michael Obafemi was offside when he converted the rebound.

Russell Martin’s visitors had Nathan Wood to thank seconds later when Yaser Asprilla robbed Naughton and rounded Benda only to see his shot blocked on the line.

Ntcham saw a shot deflected behind early in the second period as Swansea sought a route back into the game once more.

And exactly the same combination saw them draw level in the 52nd minute when Grimes surged forward and found the former Celtic forward in space for a shot that went in off Hornets defender Christian Kabasele.

Benda saved Swansea with 20 minutes to go with a smart block to deny Hassane Kamara from close range after Sarr’s pass had bounced to the left-back. Davis headed wide soon after as Watford kept up the pressure.

With under 10 minutes remaining of normal time, the game was halted when the officials realised their communication equipment was not working.

Play eventually resumed and it was Swansea who ended up celebrating when Cabango planted a free header from Manning’s free-kick past Bachmann in the eighth minute of added time.

There was still time for controversy when Watford players, convinced they should have had a penalty, surrounded first Robinson and then a linesman, but their appeals were unsuccessful.