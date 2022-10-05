Andy Dawson says next Hull boss will inherit a squad that will give everything

Hull interim head coach Andy Dawson believes reported incoming manager Pedro Martins will inherit a competitive Sky Bet Championship side following the 2-1 win at home to Wigan.

The former Olympiacos boss was watching in the stands alongside owner Acun Ilicali as goals from Dimitrios Pelkas and Oscar Estupinan ended the Tigers’ five-game-losing streak that cost Shota Arveladze his job.

Dawson said: “He (Martins) will have seen a hard-working team that try to play in a certain way and want to give everything for the shirt.

“This result was not about me. It was about the club, the players and fans as we needed some points.

“I’m so, so pleased for the players. They deserved that result and stuck to the process. If you keep doing the right things, you’ll get the rewards.”

When asked whether or not he will be in charge for the game at Huddersfield on Sunday, Dawson said: “I’ve no idea. I’ll speak to Tan (Kesler, Hull vice-chairman) after the game and we’ll see what happens from there.”

Hull might have anticipated a difficult evening against an in-form Wigan side that had won their last four away games.

The formbook looked on the money after 14 minutes when former Hull forward Will Keane headed in Thelo Aasgaard’s cross to put Wigan in front.

Keane’s goal was against the run of play, though, and Pelkas equalised with another header seven minutes later.

Wigan improved after the restart, but they were undone by another cross into the box after 65 minutes when Oscar Estupinan powerfully headed home Callum Elder’s corner.

Dawson said: “Their goal didn’t knock our confidence. They kept going and we got our rewards.

“I’m absolutely delighted for the players. I thought we began with intensity and with real momentum.

“I’m proud to be part of this football club. When the team is successful and everyone is positive, there’s no better feeling that makes me happy.

“We gave away a cheap goal but we kept to the gameplan. Going forward, that gives them confidence to keep going and get better.

“Goals are going to go in against us, but did they stick to the process? Absolutely.

“Confidence can be really low when you lose games so the lads will be buzzing in there.”

Wigan manager Leam Richardson felt his side were good for a point.

He said: “It’s always hard, with emotions straight after a game, but I thought a draw would have been a fair result.

“We started both halves well, but I was disappointed with the two goals. It’s obviously not a result that we wanted, but we’re still on this journey from administration to League One to the Championship.

“I thought we started the second half really well, but it was really disappointing to concede with a set-piece for their second goal.

“We’re under no illusions. We know exactly what we are and we move on.”