Matt Taylor knows Rotherham must improve after debut ends in draw with Millwall

New Rotherham boss Matt Taylor said he saw the good and bad of his new side after his reign started with a 1-1 draw with Millwall.

Taylor was appointed as the Millers new boss on Tuesday after agreeing to leave League One Exeter and he was thrown straight into Championship action.

He enjoyed the perfect start as Dan Barlaser’s penalty inside the opening 10 minutes put his new side ahead.

But a brilliant goal by Zian Flemming – blasting into the top corner from 25 yards – denied him a winning start and earned Millwall a worthy point.

Taylor, 40, was pleased to be up and running but knows his side will need to improve if they are to build on their good start to the season under former boss Paul Warne.

He said: “I enjoyed it. I really enjoyed the first half an hour, our physicality, we dominated that first period, it gave us a platform in the game.

“From that point on we were a little bit open and a little bit chaotic and we lacked a bit of quality at times in the game. I couldn’t fault the amount of energy those boys put into it.

“Lots to work on and lots of ways to get more positive impacts in the game. I think certain aspects of the game can be improved straight away.

“We could have taken the easy option tonight and sat in the stands and judge from afar. But we wanted to be part of it, we wanted the players who took the team last week to concentrate on their job and play, it was important we took responsibility.

“We have seen what is good about this team but also areas to improve.”

Taylor will know his side were fortunate to take a point as Millwall created far better chances in the second half.

Flemming saw a free-kick tipped onto the crossbar while Tom Bradshaw had two opportunities to give the Lions a first away win since March.

The Dutchman was the star of the show for Millwall and boss Gary Rowett thinks more is to come.

“Zian is a talented boy and he is going to benefit massively from games like this, a physical game that you don’t get in the Eredivisie,” he said.

“He is going to learn and get better and better. A great left-foot strike, hit the crossbar with his right, he has got a little bit of everything. He will get better and better.”

Of his side’s point, Rowett: “As an away performance it was much better than we have had recently. I liked our response, we didn’t go under, we didn’t shrink, we kept control and controlled large parts of the game.

“They had one shot on goal, we had a number of glaringly good chances. There were lots of things to be enthused by.”