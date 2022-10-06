Search

06 Oct 2022

On this day in 2001: David Beckham fires England to World Cup with Greece goal

On this day in 2001: David Beckham fires England to World Cup with Greece goal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 7:00 AM

David Beckham scored one of the most memorable goals in English football history as he sent his country to the World Cup on this day in 2001.

The England captain cemented his title as England’s ‘Golden Balls’ with a stunning last-gasp free-kick to earn the Three Lions a draw against Greece at Old Trafford and ensure their place at the 2002 World Cup.

It was a fitting end to a roller-coaster qualifying campaign which had begun with a defeat to Germany in the last ever game at the old Wembley. They gained revenge in the return fixture as – under new boss Sven-Goran Eriksson – they produced a stunning 5-1 win in Munich.

But their qualification fate went down to the final round of matches and they were heading for the play-offs after Greece goals from Angelos Charisteas and Demis Nikolaidis cancelled out Teddy Sheringham’s opener.

But Beckham had hauled the Three Lions through the qualification campaign and again proved he was the man for the big occasion as the Manchester United midfielder, playing at his home stadium, curled in a trademark free-kick from 30 yards in the third minute of added time to spark mass scenes of celebration.

It completed his turnaround from the 1998 World Cup, where he was vilified following his red card against Argentina, and sent him on his way to becoming a national hero.

Beckham would again hit the headlines in the build-up to the tournament in Japan and South Korea, as a metatarsal injury two months out led to doubts over his fitness.

He eventually made it onto the plane, scoring a redemption goal in a 1-0 win over Argentina before the Three Lions bowed out at the quarter-final stage to Brazil.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media