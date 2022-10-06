Dan Evans squanders six match points in Japan Open loss to Miomir Kecmanovic

Dan Evans missed six match points in a painful second-round defeat by Miomir Kecmanovic at the Japan Open in Tokyo.
The British number two fought back from a set down and then recovered from 4-2 down in the deciding set against his Serbian opponent to leave himself serving for the match at 5-4.
Evans was 40-0 up and held three further match points in the same game but was unable to take any of them as Kecmanovic, who saved one chance with a between-the-legs shot, broke back.
The Serbian then had his own chance at 6-5, which Evans saved, only for Kecmanovic to win the final four points of the tie-break in a 6-3 3-6 7-6 (4) success.
“That was the first time that I was able to do that,” said Kecmanovic, who is ranked eight places below Evans at 33.
“I was completely tuned out of the match and I just went for it in that moment.”
Nick Kyrgios fought back from a set down to defeat Kamil Majchrzak 3-6 6-2 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals while fourth seed Frances Tiafoe was a 6-1 7-6 (7) winner over Bernabe Zapata Miralles.
Tanya Byrne, Lecturer in Clinical Science (Physiological Measurement) ATU; Paul Nolan, Clinical Lecturer & Cardiac Physiologist ATU; and Karen Dobbyn, Director of Professional Development, IICMS.
Raymond McDaid at Legnaduff Farm and (inset) with the 200-year-old mill wheel he has restored. Photos: Joe Boland (North West Newspix)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.