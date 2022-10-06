Sean Roughan set to keep Lincoln starting spot against Charlton

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy is likely to keep faith in young defender Sean Roughan as his side look to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat at Bolton when Charlton visit.

The 19-year-old’s throw-in led to Wanderers’ second goal in a 2-0 defeat last time out which Kennedy called “an absolutely freak thing to happen”.

Irish midfielder Danny Mandroiu is eyeing a start after making his debut from the bench in the second half at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The match could come too soon for fellow midfielder Ted Bishop (hamstring) and defender Joe Walsh (calf).

Charlton, who sit a point and a place behind the Imps in 16th in the League One table, head to the LNER Stadium on the back of a six-match winless run in all competitions.

Midfielder Albie Morgan hopes his well-worked goal in Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy defeat to Colchester could be enough for a return to the starting line-up.

Chuks Aneke (calf) – who is yet to feature this season – and Aaron Henry (knee) are likely to remain sidelined, while Diallang Jaiyesmi could also miss out after limping off in the first half at Colchester.

The Addicks last won in the league in mid-August and are looking for their first away victory of the season on Saturday.