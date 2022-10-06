Search

06 Oct 2022

Premier League players to take the knee over next two weekends

Premier League players to take the knee over next two weekends

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 2:20 PM

Premier League players are set to take the knee before top-flight matches over the next two weekends as part of an anti-discrimination campaign.

The league’s ‘No Room For Racism’ initiative takes place over the next two rounds of games, and as part of that players will take the knee as a gesture against racism and other forms of discrimination.

Premier League club captains decided ahead of the start of the season to select significant moments to make the gesture, after it became a common sight at matches following the death while under police arrest of black man George Floyd in the United States in 2020.

Other occasions selected for players to take the knee include the Boxing Day round of matches – which will mark the return of the Premier League after the World Cup – future No Room For Racism campaign weeks, the final day of the season and the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals.

Other messaging in support of the campaign will be displayed around Premier League stadia.

Darren Moore, the chair of the Premier League’s Black Participants’ Advisory Group (BPAG), said: “In my time as chair of BPAG, I have seen a lot of significant changes and progress in tackling discrimination and creating more opportunities across the game.

“I think it is fantastic players are continuing to take the knee to show a united front against racism. The BPAG fully supports the players as they take the knee at selected matches to continue to send this powerful message.

“I am proud of the work being done to increase the number of coaches from under-represented groups going into full-time professional roles. The coaching initiatives are excellent and well-received by candidates.

“There has been really good work in opening doors and creating pathways – the challenge now is to ensure we continue to work together to maintain progress and enhance these opportunities for even more coaches.

“We already have a brilliant game and bringing more diversity into all areas of football will only continue to make it even better.”

The league is involved in various programmes focused on equality and diversity, including the Professional Player to Coach Scheme (PPCS) and the Coach Inclusion and Diversity Scheme, which have led to 48 black, Asian, mixed-heritage or female coaches securing placements with professional clubs.

The league also launched an online abuse reporting system in June 2020 to support players, staff and their families when they receive discriminatory abuse via social media.

The league has investigated more than 400 cases to identify online abusers following reports from clubs.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “Fighting racism and all forms of discrimination is always a priority for the Premier League and our clubs.

“We urge everybody to play their part and demonstrate that racial prejudice is not acceptable in football or wider society.

“We support the decision made by players to take the knee at specific moments during the season and we will use these matches to further promote anti-discrimination and educate fans.

“We continue to work hard to address discrimination and improve opportunities within the game, in line with our No Room For Racism action plan. We know more can be done to remove barriers to make football more inclusive, and that football will benefit from greater diversity across all areas of the sport.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media