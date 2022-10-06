Walker’s fitness update and Norris’ new wheels – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6.
Kyle Walker reacted to having surgery.
Current and former Tottenham players paid tribute to Gian Piero Ventrone after his death aged 61.
Aymeric Laporte had a laugh.
European wins for Chelsea and Manchester City.
Rio Ferdinand sang Jude Bellingham’s praises.
Declan Rice cleared things up.
Virat Kohli headed Down Under.
Lewis Hamilton felt inspirational.
Lando Norris’ new wheels.
Mick Schumacher got in the Japanese spirit with a special cherry blossom helmet.
England are World Cup ready.
Ian Poulter was loving life out on the course.
