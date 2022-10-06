Donovan Wilson and Jonathan Barden out as Sutton take on Tranmere

Donovan Wilson will be missing for Sutton’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Tranmere.
Wilson is serving the final match of his three-game suspension following his dismissal against Salford.
Jonathan Barden faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after he was taken off on a stretcher with a leg injury in the midweek 3-0 defeat at Stevenage.
Ben Goodliffe and Alistair Smith are also absent with long-term injuries.
Tom Davies is closing in on a return for Tranmere, but it is expected Saturday’s fixture will arrive too soon for the defender.
Davies has not featured for Micky Mellon’s side this season, but he has recently returned to training on grass as he steps up his recovery.
Joel Mumbongo, Luke Robinson and Charlie Jolley are all still sidelined.
Tranmere head to Sutton off the back of three consecutive 1-0 league victories, though a much-changed side lost 5-3 to Leeds Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday.
