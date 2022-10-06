Search

Brendan Rodgers reveals he has twice rejected offers to leave Leicester

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he has twice turned down offers to leave the club.

The Northern Irishman has found himself under pressure this season after the Foxes’ difficult start to the campaign saw them lose six successive games.

But Rodgers says he never felt his position was under threat and says that the loyalty between the two parties has run both ways after revealing he had the chance to leave the club twice.

He was linked with the Arsenal job before Mikel Arteta got it in December 2019 and was also courted by Newcastle after Steve Bruce’s sacking last year.

When asked about his support from chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, who was at Monday’s 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest, Rodgers said: “I don’t need it. I really don’t.

“I spoke to Top before the game but he has been over for other games when we have been losing. He and his family and the other staff here have always been super supportive of me.

“They understand the challenges we’ve had over the summer. They understand the difficulties and where I’m coming from.

“But they know they have total respect from me so I don’t need Top or anyone to sit me down. They trust I can do the job.

“They know my loyalty to here because I stayed when maybe I could have left.

“But that doesn’t mean they owe me anything. I want to do it for the club, the fans, the supporters and they trust me to do that. And if I don’t they’ll tell me.”

Asked directly when it was he had the opportunity to leave, Rodgers said: “It’s a different story. Twice.”

