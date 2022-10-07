Search

07 Oct 2022

David Kasumu suspended for Huddersfield’s game with Hull

Huddersfield will be without suspended midfielder David Kasumu for their home game against Hull.

Kasumu received two yellow cards in Tuesday night’s 3-3 draw at Luton and sits out a one-game ban.

Fellow midfielder Jonathan Hogg missed out in midweek due to an ongoing calf problem, but defender Will Boyle (hip) is in contention for his first league start of the season after stepping off the bench at Luton.

Matty Pearson (foot), Tino Anjorin (illness), Pat Jones (hamstring), and Tyreece Simpson (knee) remain unavailable.

Hull are still without a manager after ending negotiations with Pedro Martins.

Former Olympiacos head coach Martins was set to replace Shota Arveladze after watching from the stands on Wednesday as the Tigers halted a five-game losing run by beating Wigan 2-1, but a deal has failed to materialise.

Turkey winger Dogukan Sinik is likely to resume after recovering from a calf injury to make his first start for the club in midweek.

On-loan Chelsea teenager Harvey Vale is still out after recently sustaining a groin injury while on England Under-20s duty.

