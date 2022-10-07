Search

07 Oct 2022

Allan Saint-Maximin returns to fitness for Newcastle ahead of Brentford clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Oct 2022 12:50 PM

Allan Saint-Maximin could return to the Newcastle squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford.

The frontman has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury, but is back in training and could be included as the Magpies seek back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Midfielder Joelinton is available after shaking off the knee problem which reduced him to the ranks of unused substitute at Fulham last weekend, and while striker Alexander Isak (thigh) and midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring surgery) are making good progress, keeper Karl Darlow (ankle) and defender Emil Krafth (knee) are still out.

Brentford will be without captain Pontus Jansson at St James’ Park due to a hamstring injury.

Keane Lewis-Potter (foot) and Christian Norgaard (Achilles) are also absent, but Bees boss Thomas Frank is set to welcome Ethan Pinnock back into the squad.

Pinnock has yet to play this season following a knee injury. The centre-back will be joined in the Brentford travelling party by Sergi Canos, who has fully recovered from a hamstring issue.

Newcastle provisional squad: Pope, Karius, Trippier, Murphy, Manquillo, Targett, Dummett, Lewis, Botman, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Longstaff, Fraser, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Wood.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Hickey, Ajer, Mee, Henry, Janelt, Jansen, Baptiste, Mbeumo, Toney, Damsgaard, Cox, Jorgensen, Pinnock, Roerslev, Onyeka, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Canos, Wissa, Strakosha, Trevett.

