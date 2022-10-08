Search

08 Oct 2022

Nyck de Vries announced as AlphaTauri driver for 2023 Formula One season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 3:27 AM

Nyck de Vries will race in Formula One next season for AlphaTauri after he was announced as a replacement for Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly.

The 27-year-old Dutchman impressed on his F1 debut as he stepped in for Alex Albon to finish ninth at the Italian Grand Prix earlier this season.

A champion in both Formula 2 and Formula E, de Vries has an impressive CV and is pleased to have landed a seat in F1.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining Scuderia AlphaTauri for 2023,” he said in the statement announcing his arrival for 2023.

“I want to thank both Red Bull and the team for giving me the opportunity to drive in F1. After Formula 2, I took a slightly different path with motorsport, but F1 has always been my dream and I’m grateful to be able to fulfil it.”

De Vries replaces Gasly, who raced for AlphaTauri – formerly Toro Rosso – for five and a half years, having also spent half a season with Red Bull.

Having come through the young driver programme with Red Bull, the Frenchman now completes Alpine’s line-up alongside compatriot Esteban Ocon – with Fernando Alonso leaving for Aston Martin.

“I am delighted to join the Alpine family and begin this new chapter in my Formula 1 career,” said Gasly, who has signed a multi-year deal with Alpine.

“Driving for a team that has French roots is something very special. I know the strengths of Alpine having raced against them over the past couple of years and, clearly, their progress and ambition is very impressive.

“I wish to thank Red Bull as this marks the end of our nine-year journey together. It is thanks to their trust and support that I became a Formula 1 driver, and what we’ve achieved with Scuderia AlphaTauri over the last years has been very special.

“Looking ahead, I want to give the maximum and utilise all my experience to fight for podiums and ultimately contribute to Alpine’s fight for championships in the future.”

