England make record-breaking start to World Cup campaign

England started their World Cup campaign with an 84-19 rout of tournament debutants Fiji.
The Red Roses led 24-14 at the game’s midway point but scored 10 tries after the break to make sure of a dominant start to the competition in New Zealand.
Claudia MacDonald scored four tries and Amy Cokayne and Lydia Thompson two apiece, with Abbie Ward, Helena Rowland, Zoe Aldcroft, Abby Dow, Leanne Infante and Connie Powell also crossing in the Pool C opener.
Emily Scarratt kicked five of her conversion attempts, with Zoe Harrison booting two herself.
The 84 points bettered England’s previous best of 82 in the competition, set against Kazakhstan in 2010.
