08 Oct 2022

Jesse Marsch says he has spoken to officials over time-wasting concerns

Jesse Marsch says he has spoken to officials over time-wasting concerns

08 Oct 2022

Jesse Marsch has spoken to Premier League officials about his time-wasting gripes and hopes he has found a way forward.

The Leeds head coach was vocal about perceived delaying tactics from Everton and Aston Villa in each of his side’s last two home games – both of which ended in draws – and says he has spoken to those in power about his concerns.

Leeds head to Crystal Palace this Sunday looking to arrest a four-game winless run, and while Marsch has switched his attentions to that, he is glad to have had positive discussions about his worries.

“We tried to have some open dialogue with the officials and the league and the discourse was helpful and people are aligned,” he said.

“It’s not great for the game to have time-wasting so I think they’ll try to make adjustments. One of the things I said was that our next home match was against Arsenal and I doubt we’ll see them time-waste. But I appreciate people have been open to the discussion in a good way.”

For their part, Leeds were far from their best in their attritional draw with Villa, reduced to 10 men just after half-time and looking little like the side which blew Chelsea away 3-0 earlier in the season.

Their defensive resolve to hold Villa was impressive, though, and while admitting their 5-2 hammering at Brentford last month cannot be ignored, Marsch is pleased with how they are defending this season.

“I am focused on the team being effective in the way we want to play,” he said.

“I know our football can be dynamic, which can be attacking, score goals and, if we score goals, everyone has fun.

“In the meantime, we have to be stable. One good thing is we have been stable. I know you can’t take out Brentford where we made mistakes and conceded five but, if you do, we’ve been defensively solid.

“But we have to improve in all phases of our game and if we do that the attractiveness comes.”

