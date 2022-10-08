Search

08 Oct 2022

Run For Oscar routs Cesarewitch rivals

08 Oct 2022 5:20 PM

Run For Oscar was a comfortable winner of the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket.

Ridden by David Egan for trainer Charles Byrnes, the 4-1 shot was eased into the race and challenged with half a mile left to cover.

From there he worked his way through the field to find himself in a clear lead a furlong from home, eventually passing the post three lengths ahead of the runner-up, Vino Victrix, with the veteran Not So Sleepy third, both trained by Hughie Morrison.

The seven-year-old – carrying the colours of eight-time Grade One-winning hurdler Solwhit – was racing off an 8lb higher mark than when an easy winner at Haydock last time out, but he clearly had plenty more up his sleeve.

Byrnes said: “The plan was to arrive there at the two-furlong marker, so I suppose that’s why he (Egan) took a pull at the three!

“The race had been laid out for him. We decided not to go to the Curragh (for the Irish Cesarewitch) as we felt this track would suit him better. The plan came off on this occasion – they don’t always!

“He had a very good preparation – everything went smoothly. The plan during the summer was to go to Galway for the big amateur race and he got balloted out. After that we said we needed to win somewhere to get in here, so we took him to Haydock and it worked out.

“He got a very smooth run through and when I saw his noose peeping through I said ‘it would be hard to see him beat him from here’, but you never know either.

“They (Top Of The Hill Syndicate) have been the most tremendous owners. They’ve always left it to me, never a crossed word and they deserve every bit of success they get.”

Considering future plans, Byrnes added: “He could go back over hurdles. He’d look to have a nice hurdles mark now, my son (Philip Byrnes) could take off 7lb and that race at Haydock (Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle, in November) jumps into my mind straight away.

“Whatever he does after today is a bonus for this year anyway.”

