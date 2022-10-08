Aldershot fight back to deny Scunthorpe win

Aldershot came from behind to rescue a point with a 3-3 draw against fellow strugglers Scunthorpe.

The Iron responded to the Shots’ early lead, scoring three goals in the first half, before the visitors responded after the break, but both sides still remain in the National League relegation zone.

Aldershot took an early lead in the second minute when Ody Alfa broke from a counter attack and smashed the ball home.

Scunthorpe quickly responded in the eighth minute as Rob Apter fired into the top corner from outside the box and they took the lead just two minutes later through Jai Rowe, who found the net after a scramble in the box from a corner.

The Iron were awarded a penalty when Mason O’Malley was brought down in the box and Joe Nuttall slotted home from the spot.

Aldershot pulled one back five minutes into the second half when Tyler Cordner hit a powerful shot from distance, finding the bottom corner, and Justin Amaluzor equalised in the 57th minute with a curling shot.