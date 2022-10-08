George Edmundson and Lee Evans hand Ipswich victory

Ipswich came from behind to beat bottom-of-the-table Morecambe 2-1 at the Mazuma Stadium.

Kieran McKenna saw his side fall behind to a well worked Kieran Phillips goal after 34 minutes but second-half goals from George Edmundson and a Lee Evans penalty award saw them take the three points despite an earlier spot kick miss from Conor Chaplin.

Morecambe took the lead through on-loan striker Phillips who ran on to Liam Shaw’s flick to volley past Christian Walton from close range.

The goal gave Ipswich a shock and Leif Davis hit the post three minutes before the break with Kayden Jackson missing the open target from the rebound.

The visitors hit the woodwork twice in quick succession through Kyle Edwards and Morecambe skipper Donald Love who almost put into his own goal before they levelled on 55 minutes when Edmundson stabbed home Davis’s corner.

Three minutes later Town were awarded a penalty when Farrend Rawson brought down Edwards only for Ripley to save Chaplin’s effort.

But just after the hour Ipswich were handed another penalty when Jacob Bedeau was adjudged to have bundled over Jackson in the box and on this occasion Evans made no mistake.

Morecambe fought back with Dylan Connolly seeing a goal ruled out for offside and Cole Stockton wasting a glorious chance as Ipswich held on.