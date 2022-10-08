Giorgos Giakoumakis scores late winner as leaders Celtic edge past Motherwell

Giorgos Giakoumakis rescued three points for Celtic as they beat St Johnstone 2-1 to remain top of the cinch Premiership.
The Saints thought they had snatched a point from the league leaders two minutes into stoppage time when Alex Mitchell cancelled out Andrew Considine’s own goal from the first half.
However, Celtic managed to salvage victory deep into added time when Giakoumakis scored from close range.
An Antonio Colak double made it three consecutive wins for Rangers as they beat St Mirren 4-0 to remain second in the table.
Colak put them in front four minutes in before captain James Tavernier doubled their lead from the spot.
Colak got his second of the game after the break and Fashion Sakala netted in stoppage time for a comfortable win for the hosts.
Hibernian move into third in the table after beating 10-man Motherwell 1-0.
Connor Shields was sent off for the Well in the 56th minute for a foul on Ryan Porteous, and Hibs edged to victory when Porteous headed home.
Ross County earned their first league win in seven games to move into 10th, with Owura Edwards scoring the only goal of the game to beat Livingston 1-0.
The scene of the explosion in Creeslough and (inset) Superintendent Liam Geraghty. Photos: Thomas Gallagher
It was confirmed on Saturday that the tragedy has claimed the lives of four men, three women, two teenagers and a young girl, PICTURE: BRIAN MCDAID
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.