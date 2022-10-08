Omari Patrick double earns Carlisle win at Hartlepool

Omari Patrick scored twice as Carlisle made it back-to-back away victories with a strong second-half comeback to win 3-1 at Hartlepool.

They trailed at the break as Pools centre-back Alex Lacey cracked in via the underside of the bar from close range after the visitors were unable to clear their defensive lines on 43 minutes.

Seven minutes into the second half, the Cumbrians levelled as midfielder Owen Moxon was able to run from deep and fire a fine low 25-yard drive into the bottom corner.

That was the signal for Pools to deflate and Carlisle to grow in stature.

It was no surprise when they went ahead on 75 minutes. Again the hosts failed to defend with any authority and substitute Patrick netted after cutting in from the right.

A desperate mix-up between goalkeeper Ben Killip and defender Reghan Tumilty allowed Patrick to nip in for his second to inflict a first defeat on new Pools boss Keith Curle in his fourth game.