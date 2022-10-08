Under-pressure Steve Bruce insists he will not quit as West Brom boss

A defiant Steve Bruce is refusing to quit as West Brom boss – insisting it is not in his nature despite his side remaining in the Championship’s bottom three following a goalless draw with Luton.

Albion have won just once in 13 outings this season, with the latest result prompting pressure and frustration to grow amongst Albion fans.

Brandon Thomas-Asante had two first-half opportunities as the Baggies went close to going ahead and on the balance of play had the better chances to win the game.

Tensions towards the end of the match rose inside the ground with loud chances of ‘Bruce out’ ringing around The Hawthorns after he replaced the former Salford man and the impressive Grady Diangana.

Bruce insisted both had knocks and that is why he brought them off before praising the supporters and reiterating he will not quit.

He said: “I understand the frustrations totally. Whether I am in charge or someone else, there is a difficult road ahead.

“I’ve been going 25 years and it is not great, let’s be brutally honest.

“But I understand, they pay their money and they are entitled to their opinion.

“There is something in me that I will never quit when I am up against it.

“I’ve quit to get a better job, which we’re all entitled to do, but I’m not just going to walk away now, what would that look like?

“I’ve just seen my players give everything, yes we could have done better out there but there was a fight and a passion and something about them.

“It has been a difficult few weeks but I’ll never walk, that means quitting.

“Grady had a knock and Brandon had a knock. They (the fans) are entitled to their opinion, however, I am bringing on two players, one with more assists than anyone in the division last season, and another in Karlan Grant who scored 18 goals last season.”

Luton had arguably the best chance of the game with Dan Potts’ header hooked off the line but the draw made it eight unbeaten for Nathan Jones’ men and the Welshman was delighted with his side.

He said: “It was hard fought but it is a tough place to come, regardless of their position, they are a good attacking side.

“We defended really, really well. We had a few situations where the ball went across our box but we have had the best chance with one off the line.

“It is a good point. We worked hard and defended well.

“It is a good group and it is tough to have three games in the week in the Championship and go unbeaten, very tough.

“I was pleased with the quality of the defending.

“They are in a false position, they are a good side, I know there is unrest but I have been there, playing well and not getting results, it is frustrating.

“They are a good side in a false position, I watched them against Swansea and they should have won, against Preston in midweek they should have won, they are just not getting the results and it is one of those things.

“But they are a good side, Steve is a good manager, an experienced manager and they will turn it around.”