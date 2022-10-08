Search

08 Oct 2022

Slaven Bilic questions players’ attitude as Watford slip to defeat at Blackpool

Slaven Bilic questions players’ attitude as Watford slip to defeat at Blackpool

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 7:18 PM

Slaven Bilic slammed his new Watford side after they slumped to a second consecutive defeat with a 3-1 loss at Blackpool.

The Hornets were undone by two late Jerry Yates goals as the home side picked up just their second win of the season.

Imran Louza equalised for Watford in the first half after Gary Madine had put the hosts ahead, but the visitors wilted late on and Bilic took aim at his squad after another disappointing performance.

“The story is very simple – the quality we have on paper is just not good enough,” he said.

“We have to start fighting for one another and we can’t start pointing the finger.

“I need to see the players show more desire and fight because this is a tough league and it’s my job to get that into them.

“Perhaps it’s even about the mentality of the players. I need to see them show that mentality to want to do it for one another in every game.”

The result leaves Watford just two points ahead of Blackpool, who had not won since the opening day of the season prior to the meeting at Bloomfield Road.

Bilic was full of praise for the Tangerines, however, who he believes showed the desire and determination required to win the game.

“Credit to Blackpool, they showed the fight that you need and they’ve got the two goals to seal the win,” he said.

“On the day Blackpool were quicker, sharper and more determined than us. They anticipated things ahead of us and in the second half they definitely raised their game.”

Bilic’s opposite number, Michael Appleton, agreed with those sentiments, praising the industry of his side as they claimed a vital win that puts them four points clear of the relegation zone.

“It’s a massive win for us,” he said. “We always knew Watford were going to have their spells in the game, and when they scored to equalise their tails were up.

“In the second half we were so much better, though. We were aggressive and we were on the front foot. We were a lot braver with the ball, and we created a number of chances.

“You have to earn the right to get back into games and we did that.

“If we go to Sheffield next week and show the same attitude, we can get a result there. The lads have shown a lot of character today.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media