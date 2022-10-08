Search

08 Oct 2022

Steven Schumacher praises ‘clinical’ Plymouth after beating Accrington

Steven Schumacher praises ‘clinical’ Plymouth after beating Accrington

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 7:44 PM

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher praised his table-topping side for a fourth League One win on the spin following their 3-0 victory over Accrington at Home Park.

Goals from strikers Niall Ennis, Sam Cosgrove and Ryan Hardie secured the points with Plymouth defender Dan Scarr and Stanley skipper Seamus Conneely both sent off in the first half.

Schumacher, the division’s manager of the month, said: “It’s another three points on the board and I’m just glad to come out of it with another win because it was a tough game.

“It’s brilliant and so good to have them all [strikers] in form. They complement each other really well. If one striker starts the other two can come on and make an impact.

“It was two strikers starting and Ryan comes on and gets a counter-attack goal from a brilliant ball by Adam Randell, another sub who came on and made a good impact.”

Schumacher added: “I thought Accrington played really well, especially for the 25 minutes probably until we scored.

“They started lively, had loads of energy and pressed us well and forced us into a few mistakes. So credit to them for that.

“But once we got the goal I thought we settled down a little bit. The sending off made the game a little bit scrappy for a spell.

“In the second half we were clinical with the two chances we got and just glad we got the three points.

“Accrington don’t fear anyone the way they play. They’ve had a good start and they’d won three in a row.

“We had to be ready for that because it was never going to be an easy game and we were under no illusions about that.

“We managed to find a way to win without playing at our best. It’s another victory and another clean sheet.”

As for the 39th minute double dismissal of Scarr and Conneely, Schumacher said: “I thought it was just two lads who went for the ball, committed to the challenge and both kind of missed the ball and collided with each other. So common sense would say just book both players.

“At half-time we said keep a good shape 4-4-1 and get support to Sam when we could.”

Stanley boss John Coleman was pleased with his side’s performances despite the result.

He said: “The 3-0 definitely hasn’t reflected the game. Even the most green-eyed Plymouth fan has got to recognise that.

“The stats will get distorted because we are throwing everyone forward at 2-0 trying to get back into the game. Then they can counter on us, hit us on the break and have a few shots late on in the game.

“Stats say they had five shots on target but I can’t remember five shots on target. One the ref gave the corner for, the keeper never saved it. It went wide so that is one taken off and the three goals.

“The third goal should never have counted because it is a foul on our player. But that is football for you. Sometimes you don’t get what you deserve.

“I thought for a big period of that game we were the better team and they know that. If we play like that, we will win more games than we lose.

“We gifted them a goal, the one thing we need to brush up on is our ball retention.

“Plymouth are good on the counter and they score the only time they had been near our goal in the opening 25 minutes.

“They scored their second goal with their second shot on target, which was a body blow for us.

“We took the game to them and you couldn’t tell who was top of the league in the first half.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media