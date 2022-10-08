Auston Trusty backed to make USA’s World Cup squad by Blues boss John Eustace

Birmingham head coach John Eustace claimed Auston Trusty should go to the World Cup after his two goals helped Birmingham beat Bristol City 3-0 at St. Andrew’s.

On-loan Arsenal defender Trusty, 24, scored his first goals in English football before Dion Sanderson bundled home a late third.

Trusty broke the deadlock in the third minute when he rose highest to meet Tahith Chong’s corner and stabbed home a second on the line after his header from Hannibal Mejbri’s deep free-kick had bounced off a post.

On-loan Wolves defender Sanderson bundled home from a yard out in the 76th minute, from another Chong corner, for his first goal for the club to seal the points.

Eustace believes Trusty, who has represented the United States at Under-23 level, should be in the full squad to go to Qatar next month.

“He should be on that plane definitely,” said Eustace. “It’s definitely not too late.

“I’ve spoken to the US manager (Gregg Berhalter) and I have told him how well he is doing.

“It’s important they see that and understand he’s playing in one of the toughest leagues in Europe, week-in, week-out, against top players.

“I think they’ve watched a couple of games on video but I’ve told them to get the scouts out and watch him play.

“He (Berhalter) should come and watch him himself.”

Eustace believes Trusty is heading for the top and is only going to grow as a player.

“He’s a special talent and he is going to be a top player going forward,” said Eustace.

“He’s getting better. He’s a young player who has come from the MLS into a very tough league in the Championship and he’s got good players around him.

“He’s in a good environment to develop and that’s what I want.

“The way he applies himself and his positive attitude is excellent and it rubs off on everyone.

“We’re very happy to have the player playing for Birmingham City and we’re very lucky to have him playing for us.”

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson accused some of his players of being “invisible”, showing fear and not taking responsibility.

The Robins conceded all three goals from set-pieces and failed to force an effort on target.

Their 16 goals conceded away from home is the second highest in all four divisions after Leicester’s 17 in the Premier League.

“What disappointed me was the way some players out there were invisible,” said Pearson.

“What went right? Nothing. It was a very poor performance. Too many individuals were way, way below the levels of performance we have come to expect.

“We got a reaction at half-time when we made the three changes but then we conceded another poor goal.

“We know we have some important players unavailable but we have some good players out there who have been pretty good this season who have been invisible.

“I am very clear in what we showed them – it’s not the system, it’s mistakes.

“We didn’t show any positivity with our mindset and that’s to do with players not wanting to take responsibility.

“I would prefer players to be visible when they have a bad day. They allowed their fear to impact their performance.”