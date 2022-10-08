Ryan Lowe knew goals would come after Preston stun high-flying Norwich

Preston manager Ryan Lowe was not surprised to see his side finally hit the goal trail as they recorded an impressive 3-2 victory over Norwich at Carrow Road.

After going behind inside two minutes the Lilywhites hit back to take all three points, with two goals from striker Emil Riis before a deflected effort from substitute Troy Parrott settled the issue 10 minutes from the end of normal time.

Preston had scored just four times in their opening 12 Championship fixtures before almost doubling that tally and Lowe felt the goals and the win were a reward for his side’s perseverance.

He said: “There has been a lot of talk about how there haven’t been many goals in our matches so far and hopefully this will put a stop to that.

“The fact we scored three goals is no surprise to me. It is something we work hard on in training and anyone who has watched us recently will know we have created plenty of scoring opportunities without putting them away. We always thought the goals would come if we kept doing the right things.

“Overall it was an excellent performance from the lads because we were up against a good team with a lot of good players and not many sides will come away from here with three points.

“To be honest I think we looked a bit sorry for ourselves after conceding early on but fortunately Freddie (Woodman) made a couple of good saves and we gradually got back in it.

“I thought we pressed them very well, passed it around nicely when we had the ball and scored a couple of really well-worked goals.

“Obviously there was a big slice of luck with the winner but I think we were due something like that.

“They are a great group of lads, there’s a real togetherness there, but we can’t get carried away. This was an excellent three points but we have to go again in midweek.”

Half-time substitute Parrott picked up what looked like a hamstring injury when sending over the cross that was deflected in by Liam Gibbs and was immediately substituted.

“I am really pleased Troy has a Championship goal because he worked hard for that,” said Lowe.

“He obviously hurt himself in the process and I am just hoping he is okay. We don’t know what it is at the moment and will have a look tomorrow.”

Josh Sargent’s seventh goal of the season, a powerful low drive after a quick break down the left, was cancelled out on 25 minutes when Riis headed home a Robbie Brady cross.

Preston edged in front early in the second half when Riis sidefooted home his second after being set up by Alvaro Fernandez only for substitute Gabriel Sara to open his account for the Canaries with a well-taken finish from Teemu Pukki’s cutback.

With 14 minutes to play Norwich sensed a winner but Preston had the final say a couple of minutes later with their deflected clincher.

“We scored early on and should have had the match wrapped up after 20 minutes,” said Norwich manager Dean Smith, whose side remain second in the table after their first defeat in 10 games.

“We had plenty of chances but their keeper has made a couple of good saves and Teemu has put one just wide.

“Then we have conceded three really poor goals. We should have defended the first two better and for the third Tim [Krul] will probably feel he should have done better, even though it took a big deflection.

“I am annoyed, frustrated and disappointed because to be fair to the lads that is not like us. Preston have not had to work too hard for any of their goals.

“I was also annoyed that Preston were allowed to slow down the game so much and I don’t blame them, I blame the officials because they should crack down on that. The referee could have added 20 minutes at the end.”

Referee Dean Whitestone also incurred Norwich’s wrath for disallowing what would have been a late leveller from Kenny McLean after an off-the-ball incident in the area involving Grant Hanley and Liam Lindsay.

Smith added: “The referee said Grant was holding their player and to be fair he was but there was a lot of grappling going on and Grant was caught by a left hook, which was missed by the officials.”