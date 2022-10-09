Search

09 Oct 2022

England drawn against Wembley final conquerors Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying

England drawn against Wembley final conquerors Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Oct 2022 1:28 PM

England have been drawn to face European champions Italy in qualification for Euro 2024.

Italy beat Gareth Southgate’s team on penalties in the Euro 2020 final last summer and conquered them again 1-0 in the Nations League last month.

The Three Lions will also face Ukraine, who they beat in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, along with North Macedonia and Malta.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini welcomed the draw, telling Sky Sports: “I think it’s always good to play against England in Wembley. It’s a good thing.

“It don’t change nothing for us. Maybe Italy and England will be favourites in this group, but it’s important to play all the games 100 per cent.”

Scotland, aiming to qualify for a second successive Euros, have been drawn against three-time European champions Spain in Group A, along with Erling Haaland’s Norway, Georgia and Cyprus.

Wales will feel they have a good chance of reaching a third consecutive major tournament, with 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia their toughest opponents in Group D.

Rob Page’s team will also face Armenia, Turkey and Latvia.

The Republic of Ireland face a tough task to qualify for their first major tournament since Euro 2016 after being drawn to face world champions France, along with the Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar.

Northern Ireland were in the fifth pot of seeds and will take on Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino in Group H.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media